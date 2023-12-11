ImmunOs Therapeutics Presents Details of Novel Bispecific Anti-Tumor Molecules at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023

HLA/SIRPa bispecifics targeting LILRB1/2 plus CD47 checkpoint receptor

Designed to target myeloid, NK and T cells and to be precisely directed to tumor sites

Potent in vitro anti-tumor efficacy demonstrated

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – December 11, 2023 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering HLA-based therapeutics to create transformational medicines for cancer and inflammation, announced details of its novel multi-functional anti-cancer modality at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023 in Geneva (Switzerland) on December 7, 2023.

The Company has developed a bispecific molecule consisting of an optimized HLA-IgG-Fc molecule fused to a SIRPa protein variant, which shows potent in vitro anti-tumor efficacy through its multitarget binding to LILRB1, LILRB2, KIR3DL1 and CD47 receptors. This novel modality of HLA/SIRPa bispecifics has the unique characteristic of engaging myeloid cells (positive for LILRB1/2) and the ability to direct immune cells to tumor sites by targeting the CD47 checkpoint receptors expressed on cancer cells.

“We already have encouraging in vitro data demonstrating potent anti-tumor efficacy and primary cell data demonstrating an enhanced safety profile compared to competing CD47 targeting molecules,” said Osiris Marroquin Belaunzaran, PhD, CSO and co-founder of ImmunOs Therapeutics. “Our HLA/SIRPa bispecifics are novel multi-functional agents potentiating anti-tumor immunity due to the interaction with multiple immune checkpoint receptors and directing macrophages towards the tumor microenvironment.”

“This new modality demonstrates the power of our proprietary HLA-based platform to generate a novel class of biologics that target both the innate and the adaptive immune system,” said Steve Coats, PhD, CDO of ImmunOs Therapeutics. “We believe that HLA molecules can serve as a versatile backbone to develop novel therapies capable of stimulating the immune system of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. Moreover, we are also utilizing specific HLA molecules to develop novel therapies to treat inflammatory diseases.”

###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG is pioneering HLA-based therapeutics to create transformational medicines for cancer and inflammation. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also using HLA molecules to develop novel therapies to treat inflammatory diseases.

The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, Fiscus and Redalpine. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com



Company Contact

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Wagistrasse 18

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

info@immunostherapeutics.com



Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68