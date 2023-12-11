Himax to Unveil the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive Display Solutions at CES 2024

Rooted AMOLED and LCD Display Technologies, Covering AMOLED Touch, Local Dimming Tcon and LTDI

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the Company will showcase the industry’s most comprehensive automotive display IC and touch IC solutions for large-size display for both AMOLED and LCD panels at the upcoming CES 2024.



With over a decade experience in LCD and profound OLED display technologies, Himax continues to build upon its world-leading automotive display driver IC and TDDI product lines to further expand its product portfolio. At CES 2024, the Company will debut its automotive AMOLED on-cell touch IC, HX8530 series, while also showcasing its Local Dimming TCon, HX8880 series and LTDI (Large Touch and Display Driver Integration), HX83180, for large-size LCD displays. These offerings illustrate the Company’s comprehensive footprint as the industry leader in automotive display products.

In recent years, OLED display panels have gained adoption for automotive displays, especially among premium car models, attributable to its wide color gamut as well as superior high contrast characteristics. Building on the success in the LCD automotive display IC market, Himax again stands at the forefront in AMOLED panels for automotive displays with its proprietary touch ICs, HX8530 series, for AMOLED displays. The HX8530 supports rigid, flexible, or hybrid OLED panels in addition to displays larger than 20 inches by cascading multiple chips. It offers an industry-leading high touch signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), with an outperforming level exceeding 45dB, effectively eliminating touch display interference. Furthermore, the IC supports multi-finger capacitive touch, allowing touch functionality even when wearing gloves (up to 4 mm thickness) or operating with wet fingers. It successfully passed CISPR25 Class-5 EMC qualification, has been awarded multiple projects by leading AMOLED panel makers and is set to commence mass production in coming quarters.

For LCD panels, at CES 2024 Himax will exhibit its unrivalled Local Dimming Tcon, HX8880, designed to efficiently enhance display contrast while effectively minimizing power consumption, both are crucial especially for larger-sized displays. The HX8880 boasts advanced and powerful image enhancement compared to the prevailing solution in the market. Evidenced by strong collaborations with global OEMs, Tier 1s and panel makers, Himax has secured over 20 design-wins projects, with some of the modish automotive vehicles set to commence mass production starting next year.

The advancement of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology has also brought a surge in demand for automotive smart cockpits with diverse and increasing functionalities. Panel form factor designs are shifting the focus not only into larger size or pillar-to-pillar display, but also to panoramic view, curved or free-form outlook. Catering to such swift growing needs inside vehicles, Himax led the industry by introducing and commencing mass production of the world’s first LTDI, the HX83180 series, in October of this year. The LTDI is a new IC architecture that goes beyond traditional TDDI, designed with a higher level of integration of display and touch technologies for automotive displays typically larger than 30-inch. LTDI adoptions are rising rapidly by leading panel makers, Tier 1s and car makers across the board including a leading car vendor in China, Geely Auto, who has adopted our LTDI for its two newly launched new electric vehicles, one equipped with 35.6-inch display in 6K resolution, and the other with 44.8-inch display at 8K resolution.

“With numerous project awards already in hand, we expect a decent growth trajectory for both LTDI and local dimming Tcon in the next few years,” said Jordan Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Himax. “Furthermore, as we continue to expand the breadth of our automotive OLED business activities, we are confident our automotive OLED display technologies, including existing AMOLED driver and Tcon along with the newly launched AMOLED touch IC, will also be a key growth driver for our business. Towards this endeavor, we are actively expanding partnerships with leading panel manufacturers to cultivate technologies needed for the next generation vehicles to fortify Himax's market share in automotive display market,” concluded Mr. Wu.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) Venetian Exhibit Suite 34-208 to experience the Company’s thrilling new technologies in novel Automotive Display Solutions. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES@himax.com.tw .

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and AMOLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Smart Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. While Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS micro-displays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, AMOLED ICs, LED drivers, EPD drivers, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,838 patents granted and 376 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2023.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

