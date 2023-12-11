Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Anticipated to US$ 6,206.5 Million by 2033: Exclusive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Propel BFS Technology Demand in the United States, Projected to Secure an 85% Market Share in 2023 with a Noteworthy 5.2% CAGR Throughout the Forecast Period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected trajectory of the global blow fill seal technology market foresees an estimated value of US$ 3,246.7 million in 2023, poised to surge to an impressive US$ 6,206.5 million by 2033. This upward trend signifies a robust sales revenue expansion, anticipating a notable CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.



The burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, coupled with manufacturers increasingly embracing advanced sterilization technologies like blow fill seal (BFS), is set to propel the global market forward. The adoption of BFS addresses concerns related to human intervention and mitigates the risks of drug contamination during the filling and packaging processes. This technology presents a myriad of advantages, including packaging flexibility, reduced operating costs, high-level sterility assurance, minimal space and component inventory requirements, as well as a limited workforce necessity. These attributes collectively position BFS as an ideal technology for pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug packaging applications.

The latest generation of aseptic blow-fill-seal technology machines is specifically dedicated to a whole new range of adapted insertion applications. These modular insertion isolators are typically located outside the categorized machine room, separate from but directly connected to the B/F/S unit through a transfer tunnel. The isolator and tunnel are typically sterilized with vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and the Class 100 environment within it is maintained by HEPA filtration. This new addition to the aseptic B/F/S system has not only streamlined the insertion process but has also provided a higher level of sterility assurance for products with tips-and-caps and rubber/silicone stoppers inserted under aseptic conditions. This technology was introduced by Rommelag, incorporating insertion with blow-fill-seal, resulting in an advanced blow-fill-insert-seal technology. During the insertion process, either a preservative-free multi-dose system or a micro-brittle applicator could be inserted according to the requirements.

Outline of Important Trends Shaping the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

Regenerative LDPE in BFS Containers Enhances Sustainability, Cost-Efficiency, and Performance for Pharmaceutical Packaging

The use of Regenerative LDPE (rLDPE) as a raw material for blow-fill-seal (BFS) containers is a growing trend driven by factors such as sustainability, cost-effectiveness, performance, regulatory compliance, and consumer demand. BFS companies are finding that rLDPE is a viable and sustainable alternative to virgin LDPE, offering similar performance characteristics at a lower cost. Moreover, the use of rLDPE can contribute to sustainability goals by reducing reliance on virgin plastic and extending the shelf life of products.

Numerous organizations across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are actively utilizing regenerative LDPE (rLDPE) in the production of blow-fill-seal (BFS) containers. These organizations recognize the advantages of rLDPE in terms of sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and performance, making it an attractive choice for packaging sterile and single-dose pharmaceutical products. For instance, key players such as Silgan Unicep, Ritedose Corporation, and Amanta Healthcare have incorporated rLDPE into their BFS manufacturing process. Additionally, Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS utilized around 1,117 kg/ton of rLDPE at its Gannat production site, successfully reducing emissions by over 60%.

“Unit dosage packaging, such as prefilled syringes, is in high demand. This, in turn, is spurring the demand for blow-fill-seal technology in the global market. In response to this market dynamic, pharmaceutical companies are strategically integrating BFS technology into their manufacturing processes to meet the escalating demand for unit dose packaging.”- Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant of packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

Prefilled syringes and injectable lead the global BFS technology market, capturing half of the value share and are anticipated to increase by 340 BPS points during the forecast period. Ampoules are growing at a CAGR of 6.4% and are expected to gain 1/5th of the market share by the end of 2033. Bottles will gain incremental opportunities worth USD 507.8 million by the end of the forecast years.

Polyethylene is dominating the market, gaining more than 61% of the market share in 2023, creating an incremental growth opportunity of USD 2,013.4 million by the end of 2033. Polypropylene is anticipated to record 6.5% during 2023-2033, with an expansion rate of 1.9 times its current market value.

The pharmaceutical industry is the prominent user of BFS technology, with 97% of the market share driven by rapid expansion. In the pharmaceutical industry, respiratory is anticipated to generate 1,202.4 million incremental growth opportunities during the forecast years. Food and beverage are expected to expand 1.8 times its current market value in the upcoming years.



Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Landscape

Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS, Rommelag SE & Co. KG, Woodstock Sterile Solutions, Curida AS, New Vision Pharmaceuticals LLC, Weiler Engineering Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc, are some of the noticeable players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 10–15% of the overall blow fill seal technology market including GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, and Horizon Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Providing Specialized Services in the BFS Technology Industry

Manufacturers can go beyond their product offerings and provide value-added services to enhance customer satisfaction and expand revenue streams. Several key players, such as Rommelag SE & Co. KG, Woodstock Sterile Solutions, and Weiler Engineering Inc., already offer a wide range of value-added services along with their portfolios. For instance, Weiler Engineering is involved in the provision of research and development services, which include special mold and filling development, and 3D printing, among others. Additionally, Rommelag also offers a variety of value-added service solutions, including pharmaceutical qualification and validation, after-sales services, and machine modernization services.

Following similar trends, manufacturers can provide expert advice on BFS container design, material selection, and compatibility with specific products to help customers optimize their packaging solutions and meet regulatory requirements. They can also offer sustainability consulting services, and implementing recycling programs can help customers reduce their environmental impact and meet sustainability goals. Manufacturers can collaborate with customers to develop and customize BFS containers for specific product requirements. This will strengthen customer relationships and differentiate the manufacturer's offerings. Since there is a lack of skilled labor in certain regions, providing training and education programs to customers' staff on BFS container handling, filling procedures, and quality control measures can enhance their expertise and ensure proper product handling.

Key Developments

In December 2021, Woodstock secured a United States patent for their cold blow fill seal system. This innovative approach involves meticulous temperature control to prevent heat-related damage. It is particularly suitable for medications susceptible to temperature-induced degradation.

In January 2021, Berry Global Healthcare introduced Cyrano, their latest blow-fill-seal closure, renowned for its lightweight design. Tailored to minimize plastic usage, Cyrano serves as an accessible solution for various intravenous and infusion systems.

Global Blow fill Seal Technology Market by Category

By Product:

Bottles 0.2–100ml 100–500ml Above 500 ml

Ampoules 0.1–10ml 10–100ml

Vials 0.1–10ml 10–50ml

Others (Prefilled Syringes Cartridges & Injectable)



By Material:

PE LDPE HDPE

PP

Others (EVOH etc.)



By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmic Injectable Biologics Wound care Respiratory Therapy

Food & Beverage(incl. Nutraceuticals)

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others (Chemicals etc.)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Japan



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

