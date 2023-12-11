【Dedication to international marketing】Tourism Development Committee convenes 2nd Plenary Meeting

MACAU, December 11 - The Tourism Development Committee (CDT, on its Portuguese acronym) convened the second Plenary Meeting of 2023 today (7 December), presided over by Secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee Chairperson, Lei Wai Nong.

Secretary Lei Wai Nong expressed that under the concerted effort of the local sectors, in addition to various special offers and marketing measures, visitor arrivals from near and far and their length of stay show significant growth this year. Next year, the Government will capitalize on the opportunities brought by the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, to unfold and promote various initiatives that enhance the destination appeal. Greater efforts will be poured into international market development. Continuous endeavors will be made to deepen integration across various sectors of “tourism +” while different measures will be implemented to foster diversified and sustainable tourism development and reinforce Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

In 2024, international market development remains the major focus at work. Diverse initiatives will be rolled out to brand the destination in international visitor markets. While securing the Greater China market, great efforts will be dedicated to developing Northeast and Southeast Asia markets, alongside progressive marketing measures towards Europe and United States as the long-haul markets.

Unfold work for tourism development in four major directions next year

At the meeting, attendees first approved the minutes of the first Plenary Meeting of 2023, followed by presentations delivered by MGTO Deputy Directors Ricky Hoi and Cheng Wai Tong about the latest tourism situation overall and MGTO’s work plan in 2024 respectively. The plan includes pouring greater efforts in international market development; deepening integration of “tourism +” and fostering tourism development in various aspects; injecting a fresh impetus into the community economy; fostering tourism cooperation among Greater Bay Area cities and between Macao and Hengqin towards four major directions.

Integrated resorts unfold non-gaming initiatives to support “1 + 4” development

As a special arrangement at the meeting, representatives of the integrated resort enterprises introduced their plan and tourism-related, non-gaming initiatives to unfold in 2024, such as launch of brand-new international food court and more distinctive restaurants, interactive immersive themed entertainment facilities, international concerts and themed exhibitions, integrated health service centers, district and world heritage revitalization projects, educational tours and a range of international sport events, in full support of the SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate diversification.

Members voice suggestions actively and recognize government’s work for tourism recovery

At the meeting, various Committee members recognized governmental entities’ efforts in promoting tourism recovery. They raised valuable suggestions on different issues such as incorporation of local tourism products into online travel agencies’ promotions, the work for amendments to the Law on the Operation of Travel Agencies and Tour Guide Profession, enhancement of language skills of tourism professionals in hospitality, as well as boosting the supply of human resources through higher-education training. Governmental representatives listened intently to members’ opinions. Secretary Lei Wai Nong agreed with their suggestions and together explored insights that help build a vision for the tourism industry next year. He encouraged the travel trade’s commitment to the Macao Courtesy Campaign and enhancing visitors’ experience with warm hospitality, in addition to attracting a greater number of visitors to Macao.

The meeting attendees include Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, and official representatives of the following governmental entities including Secretariat for Economy and Finance, Secretariat for Security, Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, Secretariat for Transport and Public Works, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao Customs Service, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority and Consumer Council, along with representatives of Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited, the tourism and other related sectors.