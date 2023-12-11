PATA Annual Summit 2024 to bring relevant international tourism platform to Macao next year

MACAU, December 11 - The PATA Annual Summit 2024, one of the signature events organized each year by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), will be held in May in Macao. A delegation from PATA visited Macao last week in preparation for the event, which is slated to gather in the city tourism industry leaders from across the region, while also providing a firsthand update about Macao’s “tourism +” offerings and contributing to raise the destination’s profile abroad.

First major PATA event in Macao after the pandemic

Macao Government Tourism Office Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, expressed that MGTO winning the bid to host the event is a great opportunity to showcase the city: “It is an honor for Macao to host the PATA Annual Summit 2024. PATA holds a special place in the heart of our tourism industry, and we are happy to once again be granted the opportunity to welcome delegates from near and far to meet in our city. Especially as this will be the first PATA event we host after the pandemic, allowing us to showcase to participants the current dynamic change in our destination towards more diversification for a memorable meeting in Macao.”

PATA Chairman, Peter Semone, said that the Association is happy to come back to Macao for the event: “All of us at PATA are excited to be returning to Macao for the PATA Annual Summit 2024 and receive first-hand updates about the significant developments in the destination since having previously organising successful PATA Travel Marts in 2010 and 2017, as well as the PATA Annual Conference in 2005. The Macao Government Tourism Office has been a strong partner of PATA since 1958 and they are our major sponsor for the PATA Gold Awards for the past 28 consecutive years. Next year’s event provides Macao with the perfect opportunity to showcase their destination and the Greater Bay Area to all delegates.”

PATA conducts site visit to Macao in preparation for the event

Hosted by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), with the support of SJM Resorts, S.A., the PATA Annual Summit 2024 will take place at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau from May 15 to 17.

A PATA delegation visited Macao December 4 to 6 to conduct a site visit to the city and discuss with MGTO the preparations for the event. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and MGTO Department heads, held meetings with the delegation headed by PATA Chief of Staff, Paul Pruangkarn. The agenda of the meetings included the content of the international conference program, promotion of the summit, Macao educational experiences and tour programs, and other event logistics.

During the visit, PATA also met with SJM - the company supporting the event - and conducted site inspections to Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau meeting facilities.

Industry leaders to gather in the city for next year’s summit

The three-day summit will gather in the city tourism industry leaders from public and private sector from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond for an international conference organized by PATA to discuss topics relevant to the sector and the host destination.

Another main part of the program of the summit includes several meetings of the association, namely PATA Executive Board Meeting, Board Meeting, Annual General Meeting, Youth Symposium, Chapter Congress, as well as an Awards Presentation, alongside activities for destination experience. Over 300 participants are expected to attend the event.

Launched promotion to the event to raise Macao’s profile internationally

PATA already launched the promotion of the summit and has a string of initiatives lined up to disseminate information about the event and Macao as the host destination. More information about the PATA Annual Summit 2024 available at the event webpage: www.PATA.org/pata-annual-summit-2024.

For decades, PATA and its organized events have been a significant platform for Macao tourism industry to connect with the global travel trade and raise its destination profile in the world. Founded in 1951, PATA is a non-profit membership association dedicated to building responsible development of the Asia-Pacific travel and tourism industry, with its members comprising government tourism bodies, international airlines and airports, hospitality organisations, and educational institutions across the world.