Luxury Watch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers for the Period 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Watch Global Market Report 2023” is an all-encompassing source of information that comprehensively addresses every aspect of the luxury watch market. According to TBRC’s market projection, the luxury watch market size is anticipated to attain $49.68 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8%.

The expansion in the luxury watch market is attributed to the increasing consumer inclination towards high-quality, premium watches. The largest market share in the luxury watch market is anticipated in the Western Europe region. Key players in the luxury watch market include Seiko Holdings, Citizen Watch Company of America Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, and The Swatch Group Ltd.

Luxury Watch Market Segments

• By Type: Digital Watch, Analog Watch

• By Distribution Channel: Internet Retailing, Departmental Stores, Specialist Retailers, Exclusive Showrooms, Other Distribution Channel

• By End User: Men, Women, Unisex

• By Geography: The global luxury watch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The luxury watch is a manually manufactured extraordinarily high-quality watches that come at a premium price and are classified to be luxury watches. These are the watches powered by manual and self-winding (automatic) movement. Parts of the movement are handmade and signify higher expenditure in production than industrially manufactured quartz watches.

