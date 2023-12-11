Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,116 in the last 365 days.

Integrated Data Analytics for Commercial Compliance

Integrated Data Analytics for Commercial Compliance

IDA is a powerful tool that consolidates commercial compliance analytics, from Annual Needs Assessment to CMS Submissions, allowing users to view all data points in a single window.”
— Muhammad Ovais, CEO & Founder at qordata
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qordata, a leading provider of data-driven compliance solutions for the Life Sciences industry, announced the launch of its Integrated Data Analytics (IDA) solution.

IDA is a comprehensive solution that empowers compliance professionals to identify high risks, proactively assess the effectiveness of their compliance programs, and ensure adherence to all applicable rules and regulations.

IDA consolidates and centralizes data from different products offered by qordata like Aggregate Spend Reporting solution, HCP Engagements solution and Compliance Monitoring solution.

Key features of qordata’s Integrated Data Analytics solution include:

1. Comprehensive Data Visibility: Providing a multi-dimensional view of compliance data across all organizational levels, enabling comprehensive oversight of process controls.

2. Executive-Level Insights: Empowering decision-makers with executive oversight into compliance data, facilitating informed and strategic decision-making processes.

3. Actionable Insights: Augmenting decision-making capabilities by delivering data-driven insights, facilitating identifying and prioritizing critical risk areas. Evaluate the gaps in your compliance program.

4. Dynamic Risk Assessment: Facilitating the identification, categorization, and prioritization of risks through process configurations and calculations, enabling proactive risk mitigation strategies. Analysis of risks and trends enhances the effectiveness of compliance programs.

James Dawson
qordata Inc.
+1 919-491-8899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Integrated Data Analytics for Commercial Compliance

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more