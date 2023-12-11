Integrated Data Analytics for Commercial Compliance
IDA is a powerful tool that consolidates commercial compliance analytics, from Annual Needs Assessment to CMS Submissions, allowing users to view all data points in a single window.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qordata, a leading provider of data-driven compliance solutions for the Life Sciences industry, announced the launch of its Integrated Data Analytics (IDA) solution.
IDA is a comprehensive solution that empowers compliance professionals to identify high risks, proactively assess the effectiveness of their compliance programs, and ensure adherence to all applicable rules and regulations.
IDA consolidates and centralizes data from different products offered by qordata like Aggregate Spend Reporting solution, HCP Engagements solution and Compliance Monitoring solution.
Key features of qordata’s Integrated Data Analytics solution include:
1. Comprehensive Data Visibility: Providing a multi-dimensional view of compliance data across all organizational levels, enabling comprehensive oversight of process controls.
2. Executive-Level Insights: Empowering decision-makers with executive oversight into compliance data, facilitating informed and strategic decision-making processes.
3. Actionable Insights: Augmenting decision-making capabilities by delivering data-driven insights, facilitating identifying and prioritizing critical risk areas. Evaluate the gaps in your compliance program.
4. Dynamic Risk Assessment: Facilitating the identification, categorization, and prioritization of risks through process configurations and calculations, enabling proactive risk mitigation strategies. Analysis of risks and trends enhances the effectiveness of compliance programs.
