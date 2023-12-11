Submit Release
Covenantlabs Announces 'Covenant Child' Global OBT Pre-Registration Is Currently in Progress

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart city integration platform company CityLabs' affiliated company, CovenantLabs, said pre-registration for OBT is currently in progress before starting global OBT.


Global users can register 'Covenant Child' global OBT pre-registration by Wednesday, 13 December, through a special webpage for pre-registration posted on their official website.

'Covenant Child' opened some events from the date to start pre-registration before OBT. There are "Gleam Event" which is given $1,000 COVN, "Zealy Event" which is given NFT rewards, "Discord" sign-up achievement event, and “twitter(X)” achievement of the number of followers.

Event rewards will be provided according to each criterion of achievement, you can look for the announcement about detailed information and rewards through official social media channels of 'Covenant Child' (Discord, Telegram, twitter(X), Facebook, Medium).

Rewards for pre-registration which you can join through their official website, will be given from the OBT starting day and you can receive a reward coupon code including "1 Gold Box, 1 Ruby Box, 1,500 Wish stone". A reward coupon code will be sent to the email address users registered.

For more information, you can check through Covenant Child official social media channels.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantChildOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@CovenantChild

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CovenantChild_O

Telegram: https://t.me/CovenantChild_Global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJXE6umB_n9bNNHsRsUgsg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/2ZCQsyrKby

Media Contact

Company name: Covenant Labs CO.,LTD.

Contact person: Team manager

E-mail: support@covenantlabs.io

Telephone: 82-507-1371-3141

Website: https://covenantchild.game/

Address: 153-32, Yesulgongwon-ro, Manan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

SOURCE: Covenant Labs CO.,LTD.



