St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest

CASE#: 23A4009090

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 749-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/10/23, 1844 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glenside Ln, Concord

VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Dakota Coutu

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence on Glenside Ln, in Concord for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Coutu was found to be intoxicated and exhibiting aggressive and assaultive behavior to other residence. When Troopers tried to take Coutu into protective custody, he became combative and was kicking Troopers. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Coutu is being charged with Assault on Protected Professionals and Resisting Arrest. He was held at the Northeast Regional Correctinal Facility on $200.00 bail. Coutu is schedule to appear in Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/11/23, at 1300 hours.

COURT DATE / TIME: 12/11/23, 1300 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

