St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009090
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 749-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/10/23, 1844 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glenside Ln, Concord
VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Dakota Coutu
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence on Glenside Ln, in Concord for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Coutu was found to be intoxicated and exhibiting aggressive and assaultive behavior to other residence. When Troopers tried to take Coutu into protective custody, he became combative and was kicking Troopers. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Coutu is being charged with Assault on Protected Professionals and Resisting Arrest. He was held at the Northeast Regional Correctinal Facility on $200.00 bail. Coutu is schedule to appear in Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/11/23, at 1300 hours.
COURT DATE / TIME: 12/11/23, 1300 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648