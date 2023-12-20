Advanced Spine & Posture Unveils New State-of-the-Art Facility in Las Vegas

Advanced Spine & Posture Midtown Location Logo Inside our new Midtown Location New Midtown Las Vegas Location

Advanced Spine & Posture's new facility at 2770 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas integrates medical, physical therapy, and CBP for improved patient care.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Spine & Posture, a leader in Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics®, is thrilled to announce the relocation of one of its premier clinics to a new, cutting-edge facility. Situated at 2770 S Maryland Pkwy Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109, this move marks a significant milestone in the clinic's mission to provide the best corrective care for a better quality of life.

In the heart of Las Vegas, the new facility is not just a relocation but a transformation, offering an enhanced environment for patients seeking Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics®.

A New Era in Chiropractic Care

The new Advanced Spine & Posture Midtown clinic represents a leap forward in patient care. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to foster a healing environment that aligns with the clinic's innovative approach to health care. The integration of medical expertise, physical therapy, and CBP offers a comprehensive solution to spinal and postural issues, setting a new standard in the industry.

Advanced Spine & Posture has always been a pioneer in chiropractic care, consistently pushing the boundaries to offer treatments that improve patients' lives. This relocation is a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare services.

Key Features of the New Facility

- Advanced Diagnostic and Treatment Equipment

- Spacious, Patient-Centric Design

- Integrated Approach to Spinal Health and Posture

The new clinic's features are carefully selected to enhance patient experience and treatment outcomes. From advanced diagnostic tools to spacious treatment areas, every aspect of the facility is designed with patient care and comfort in mind.

"We are excited about our new facility in Las Vegas," said Dr. Jason Jaeger, for Advanced Spine & Posture - Midtown. "This move represents our dedication to providing the best possible care for our patients. The new clinic is not just a building; it's a symbol of our commitment to excellence in medical, physical therapy and chiropractic for total body wellness."

A Commitment to Holistic Health Care

The new Advanced Spine & Posture Midtown clinic is so much more than just standard medical, physical therapy or chiropractic office; it's a comprehensive healthcare destination. The integration of various health disciplines under one roof is a game-changer for patients seeking holistic care.

The clinic's unique approach offers patients a path to improved health and wellness that goes beyond traditional care methods. This whole person approach is particularly effective in treating chronic pain, spinal disorders, and postural issues.

Ready to Serve the Las Vegas Community

The new facility is now open and ready to welcome patients. With its central location in Las Vegas, it's easily accessible to residents seeking top-notch Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics®.

Advanced Spine & Posture is committed to ensuring the highest level of patient satisfaction and success. The team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the unique needs of each patient.

Ultimately, the new Advanced Spine & Posture Midtown clinic sets a new benchmark in health care. To discover how this innovative approach can improve your health and well-being, visit the new facility or contact the clinic for more information.

About Advanced Spine & Posture - Midtown

Advanced Spine & Posture Midtown is a leading Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics® clinic dedicated to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. With a team of experts in various health disciplines, the clinic has established itself as a trusted leader in the field. Advanced Spine & Posture - Midtown continues to push boundaries and define the future of holistic health care.

