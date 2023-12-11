Senator Tolentino pushes for stricter penalties for child abuse

Submit Release
December 10, 2023

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino said on Sunday that stricter penalties for child abuse and exploitation must be set in accordance with the times, referring to his Senate Bill no. 1397 amending RA 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse and Exploitation Act.

During a DZBB interview, Tolentino said: Kailangang i-update ang batas dahil sa nagbabagong panahon. Mas mabilis na ngayon ang internet. Mas mataas ang antas ng teknolohiya."

"Mataas ang level ng pang-aabuso na nangyayari sa ating kabataan lalo na ang online trafficking at online sexual abuse," the Chairman of Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights added.

Among SB 1397's amendments are longer prison sentences and stronger protection for children belonging to indigenous groups.

Sen. Tol likewise said that he is inclined to include other acts such as forced marriage and recruitment of children into insurgency groups in his bill as it pushes through the Senate.

