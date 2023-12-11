Submit Release
Senator Tolentino presses for more govt support for gifted Pinoy kids

December 10, 2023

Senator Tolentino presses for more govt support for gifted Pinoy kids

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged on Sunday for more government support such as allowances and development programs for gifted Filipino kids, especially those who are living in far-flung communities.

In a DZBB interview, Tolentino said: "Wala talagang batas ngayon na kumikilala sa kagalingan ng mga Pilipino at nakikita natin na yung gifted children natin ay very limited sa science and mathematics."

According to the Senator, this gap prompted him to file Senate Bill no. 655 known as the "Henyong Kabataang Pinoy Act of 2022."

"Gawin na itong organisado, institutional na di lang i-recognize iyong lumutang, kumbaga hanapin na," Sen. Tol further remarked.

The lawmaker also underscored that his bill aims to provide more opportunities to gifted Filipino kids in far-flung communities.

"Maraming magagaling pero hindi lang sila nabibigyan ng pagkakataon dahil inaccessible ang kanilang lugar," Tolentino said.

In the said bill, there will be an assessment to identify qualified students who will receive allowances and be included in development and acceleration programs.

