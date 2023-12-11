Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release and Providing False Information to Police

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3006979

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2023 at approximately 1831 hours

LOCATION: Compo St. Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Providing False Information to Police

ACCUSED: Righley Jones

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received an incident report in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated that Righley Jones of Barre Town violated his court ordered conditions of release by violating his curfew and operating a motor vehicle. Furthermore, Jones provided false information to police during the investigation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/18/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191