Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release and Providing False Information to Police

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3006979

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2023 at approximately 1831 hours

LOCATION: Compo St. Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Providing False Information to Police

 

ACCUSED: Righley Jones              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received an incident report in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated that Righley Jones of Barre Town violated his court ordered conditions of release by violating his curfew and operating a motor vehicle. Furthermore, Jones provided false information to police during the investigation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/18/2024 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

