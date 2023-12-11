Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release and Providing False Information to Police
CASE#: 23A3006979
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2023 at approximately 1831 hours
LOCATION: Compo St. Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Providing False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Righley Jones
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received an incident report in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated that Righley Jones of Barre Town violated his court ordered conditions of release by violating his curfew and operating a motor vehicle. Furthermore, Jones provided false information to police during the investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/18/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
