Application and Renewal of FSS’s Disability Pension can be Processed through the Macao One Account

MACAU, December 11 - From now on, application and renewal of disability pension of Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) can be processed through the "Macao One Account". At present, most commonly used external services of the FSS, especially benefit applications, can be processed on the mobile phone without leaving home.

Beneficiaries who meet the eligibility requirements for receiving disability pension can apply for and renew their disability pension through the "Macao One Account", without the need to go to a service point to submit the application form together with the related documents; for renewal, beneficiaries can also make an appointment with the medical board online instantly for health assessment, greatly shortening the service time.

At present, most of the commonly used external services of the FSS, such as benefit applications, payment of obligatory or arbitrary system contributions to the Social Security system, payment of employment fee for non-resident workers, filing of objection statement about the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund’s fund allocation, as well as fund withdrawal applications can be processed and related enquiries can be made through the "Macao One Account". According to statistics from 2023, applications for marriage allowance and birth allowance processed through the "Macao One Account" accounted for more than 80% of the total applications, showing that residents' willingness to use electronic services continues to increase. The FSS will continue to promote electronic services on demand and bring more convenient social security services to residents.

If you have any enquiries about the application and renewal of disability pension, you may call 2853 2850 during office hours, or visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo.