Minister Veke praises CPLT for supporting the 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games

The Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Service (MPNSCS), Honourable Anthony Veke has praised the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) of the Ministry of Public Security of People’s Republic of China (PRC) for the security support rendered to Solomon Islands (SI).

The honourable minister praised and thanked the CPLT for supporting the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) for a successful and peaceful 17th Pacific Games during a luncheon and a certificate presentation ceremony held in Honiara recently.

Minister Veke said, “Thank you for coming today as we gather today to acknowledge and commend the support that the PRC has offered to the SI Government, more precisely in enabling us to host a successful Pacific Games 2023.”

“You will all note that we went into this task of hosting this event, with an overwhelming challenge before us. It was not an easy undertaking and one that required a lot of time, effort and challenges that we could not have faced on our own,” said Honourable Veke.

Mr. Veke said, “However, given our close partnership with a meaningful relationship we have been able to pull off a master class event in terms of Pacific Standards. These were beyond our own expectations.”

“The hosting of the successful Pacific Games 2023 can be accredited to the major support from the PRC Government and its people. This can be witnessed in how this game has transformed the image of Honiara,” said the Minister.

He said, “The establishment of a magnificent stadium and facilities, the creation of sporting venues and accommodations, the constructions of road systems. These are the major enablers in helping SI host such a beautiful sporting event.”

“However, I must acknowledge that one of the key factors in hosting any event is the issue of security, and, I am so grateful for what the PRC Government and the Ministry of Public Security have done in ensuring that the RSIPF is able to deliver an effective and robust security operation during the games,” said the police Minister.

Charge d’ affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands, H.E Mr. Ding Yonghua said, “I wish to congratulate the government and the people of SI. You have presented the most successful, splendid, extraordinary and particularly safe pacific games to the region and the world. The Games have not only inspired and united the people. It elevated Solomon Islands’ profile as a great country, the country is green and safe, but also proved the capability of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).”

His Excellency Mr. Yonghua said, “On behalf of the Chinese Embassy, I must pay tribute to the MPNSCS, RSIPF Executives and all the police officers for your hard work, dedication, and contribution. Without your efforts, the games would not be like this. A great job well done.

“I also wish to commend my China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) officers. I am sure that at this moment, every one of you feels proud of Solomon Islands, and for being part of the exceptional Pacific Games. In the past two weeks, all of you have been working together with your RSIPF partners to monitor the main venues, screen the audiences, and provide necessary training for RSIPF officers. Your wholehearted and relentless efforts have helped ensure that the games are safe and secure. You have shown the public again that the Chinese police force is professional, friendly and efficient. A big thanks to you all,” said Mr. Ding Yonghua.

Team Leader (TL) CPLT, Commissioner Zhao Jinyong said, “Your dedication, professionalism and service were impressive. It shows that RSIPF is more professional, more capable and more responsive. I think you can be proud of what you have done.”

TL Zhao said, “I know the international community is willing to provide support for the Pacific Games because Solomon Islands has a good reputation and image. Among them, CPLT is always standing together with RSIPF. To provide more security support.”

Commissioner of the RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau has acknowledged the CPLT for supporting the RSIPF during the event and thanked the general public for the good behaviour shown during the event.

“I would like to thank my RSIPF officers for the tremendous job well done. I salute you for that and that is the standard the people of this country expect from us police as a service provider,” said Mr. Mangau.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau thank you to the CPLT during the lunch

Team Leader (TL) CPLT, Commissioner Zhao Jinyong give his remarks during the lunch

Charge d’ affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands, H.E Mr. Ding Yonghua give his remarks during the lunch in Honiara

Certificate presntation to CPLT officers who form part of the team for the PG23-1.

Certificate presntation to CPLT officers who form part of the team for the PG23-2

Certificate presntation to CPLT officers who form part of the team for the PG23-3.

Certificate presntation to CPLT officers who form part of the team for the PG23-4.

RSIPF Press