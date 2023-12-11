EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGRX) on behalf of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eagle Pharmaceuticals has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2023, Eagle issued a press release stating that “it will be delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 results and investor conference call, previously scheduled for today . . . . The Company requires more time to review potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY(R) prior to filing its Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company expects to revise its previously disclosed 2023 full year guidance downward.”

On this news, Eagle Pharmaceuticals' stock price fell $4.16 per share, or 30.36%, to close at $9.54 per share on November 9, 2023.

Then, on November 29, 2023, before the market opened, Eagle issued a press release stating “[e]ffective immediately Scott Tarriff, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has announced his resignation and retirement from his positions with the Company as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Company's Board of Directors.”

On this news, Eagle Pharmaceuticals' stock price fell $2.55 per share, or 30.98%, to close at $5.68 per share on November 29, 2023.

