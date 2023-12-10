Update from Division – November 2023

‘Ia ora na from the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism!

November has been an eventful month for the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), and we’re thrilled to share the highlights with our valued community.

We are pleased to share that the SPTO has been awarded the Commonwealth Innovation Award 2023 in the category of “Promote Partnerships for Development in the Commonwealth” for its outstanding work on the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework. This prestigious recognition was presented to us in Nairobi, Kenya. We express our sincere appreciation to the National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), industry partners, and our regional and international collaborators for their unwavering support, which has played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible.

In Tonga, the Pacific Tourism Waste Initiative unfolded with a successful plastic repurposing workshop. Over 35 participants from Tonga actively engaged in the event, contributing to the broader effort in promoting sustainable practices and the eradication of single use plastics within the Pacific tourism sector.

Turning our focus to this month’s spotlight on Tahiti, let’s delve into the thriving tourism scene in this captivating Polynesian destination.

Explore the accreditation of 14 Tourism Committees in The Islands of Tahiti, recognized as vital contributors to the region’s tourism development chain. Tahiti Tourisme’s commendable efforts in promoting a more LGBTQIA+-friendly tourism sector will also be highlighted, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Currently, a survey is underway to study the perception of tourism in French Polynesia. This initiative seeks to capture the insights and opinions of the local community, shaping the future of tourism in alignment with their values and expectations.

The Islands of Tahiti stands as a trailblazer in marine conservation with Rahui, the world’s largest marine sanctuary covering 5 million km2. This dedication to preserving marine ecosystems reflects Tahiti’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism.

In other news, check out the latest publication by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on tourism as a driver for shared prosperity, gaining insights into sustainable practices in the Pacific region and beyond.

Don’t miss updates on upcoming events for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

As we conclude various projects this year, the SPTO team extends warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

For any inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sustainable@spto.org.

Thank you for being part of our sustainable tourism journey, and we look forward to more impactful initiatives in the coming year.