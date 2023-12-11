Latest Odronextamab Data in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Showed Compelling Responses and Overall Maintenance of Patient-Reported Outcomes

Updated results presented at ASH demonstrated an 80% objective response rate and a 73% complete response (CR), with a 23-month median duration of response and 24-month median duration of CR



Oral presentation showcased overall maintenance of patient-reported outcomes from baseline to 50 weeks during investigational odronextamab treatment, complementing the overall efficacy and safety profile in this heavily pretreated and highly refractory patient population

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced positive data for odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) from a pivotal Phase 2 trial (ELM-2). These data – which include updated efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) – were presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 9 to 12 in San Diego, CA. Odronextamab is an investigational CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody designed to bridge CD20 on cancer cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate local T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

“The odronextamab data presented at ASH in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma showcase a strong profile across measures of efficacy, safety and health-related quality of life,” said Benoît Tessoulin, M.D., Ph.D., Nantes University Hospital, Nantes; CRCI2NA, Nantes University, Nantes, France, and a trial investigator. “As clinicians, our focus must remain patients’ wellbeing, along with favorable outcomes. For odronextamab, it is particularly encouraging to see the unprecedented clinical results complemented by patient-reported outcomes that show quality of life and functional measures are maintained overall. These presentations underscore the potential role of odronextamab as a future medicine that treats relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and may allow patients to maintain health-related quality of life during the course of their therapy.”

As shared at ASH, longer-term data from the Phase 2 odronextamab trial continued to confirm high rates of durable responses in patients with R/R FL. At a prespecified interim analysis that occurred when the first 80 patients had ≥12 months of follow-up, results among 128 patients that were assessed by independent central review (ICR) demonstrated:

80% objective response rate (ORR), with 73% achieving a complete response (CR).

Median duration of response (DoR) was 23 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 17 months to not estimable [NE]) and median duration of CR was 24 months (95% CI: 18 months to NE) with a 18-month median duration of follow-up for efficacy evaluable patients (95% CI: 15 to 28 months).

(95% confidence interval [CI]: 17 months to not estimable [NE]) (95% CI: 18 months to NE) with a 18-month median duration of follow-up for efficacy evaluable patients (95% CI: 15 to 28 months). Median progression-free survival (PFS) in complete responders was 28 months (95% CI: 20 months to NE) and 21 months for all patients (95% CI: 17 to 28 months)​.

(95% CI: 20 months to NE) and 21 months for all patients (95% CI: 17 to 28 months)​. Median overall survival (OS) was not reached (95% CI: 32 months to NE).​

(95% CI: 32 months to NE).​ The most common adverse events (AE) occurring in ≥30% of patients were cytokine release syndrome (CRS; 56%), neutropenia (48%), pyrexia (36%), anemia (34%), COVID-19 (31%) and infusion-related reactions (31%).

In 60 patients that received the recommended step-up regimen, 57% experienced CRS. All cases were resolved with supportive measures, with a median duration of 2 days (range: 1 to 10 days). Among these patients, 45% (n=27) had Grade 1 CRS, 10% (n=6) had Grade 2 CRS, and 2% (n=1) had Grade 3 CRS.

There was one Grade 2 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome event reported, which was not associated with CRS.



As presented during an oral session at ASH, patients with R/R FL treated with odronextamab in the ELM-2 trial completed three validated questionnaires aimed at measuring health-related quality of life (HRQoL), functioning and symptoms. Pre-specified analyses were conducted across six scales. Overall, patients reported generally good HRQoL, functioning and low symptom burden at baseline as assessed across several scales. Key findings through Week 50 showed:

Overall maintenance of moderate to high levels of functioning and HRQoL without detriments to patient-reported symptoms based on an analysis of changes in PRO scores from baseline over time, as measured by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30) scores.

based on an analysis of changes in PRO scores from baseline over time, as measured by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30) scores. Median time to definitive deterioration in physical function and lymphoma-specific symptoms was not reached (per EORTC QLQ-30 and Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy Lymphoma subscale, respectively). In an individual patient-level analysis, more patients reported maintenance or clinically meaningful improvement in physical functioning and lymphoma-specific symptoms than deterioration at each assessment.

Odronextamab is currently under regulatory review for the treatment of R/R FL and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a target action date of March 31, 2024, as well as by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In the U.S., odronextamab has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. In the European Union, odronextamab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the EMA.

The potential use of odronextamab in R/R FL and R/R DLBCL is currently under clinical development, and the safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About the Odronextamab Clinical Program

ELM-1 is an ongoing, open-label, multicenter Phase 1 trial to investigate the safety and tolerability of odronextamab in patients with CD20-positive B-cell malignancies previously treated with CD20-directed antibody therapy. The trial includes an expansion cohort evaluating DLBCL patients who had progressed on CAR-T therapy.

ELM-2 is an ongoing, open-label, multicenter pivotal Phase 2 trial investigating odronextamab in 375 patients across five independent disease-specific cohorts, including DLBCL, FL, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma and other subtypes of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). The primary endpoint of ELM-2 is ORR according to the Lugano Classification, and secondary endpoints include CR, PFS, OS, DoR, disease control rate, safety and quality of life.

Regeneron has initiated a broad Phase 3 development program to investigate odronextamab in earlier lines of therapy and other B-NHLs, representing one of the largest clinical programs in lymphoma.

About Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

One of the most common subtypes of B-NHL, FL is a slow-growing (indolent) form of B-NHL, with most cases diagnosed in advanced stages. Although median survival ranges from 8 to 15 years in advanced FL, current therapeutic options are not curative, and most patients relapse within five years, regardless of the regimen. In the U.S., it is estimated that approximately 13,100 people will be diagnosed with FL in 2023. In some cases, FL can transform into DLBCL, at which point it is often treated in the same way as DLBCL.

About Regeneron in Hematology

At Regeneron, we’re applying more than three decades of biology expertise with our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies to develop medicines for patients with diverse blood cancers and rare blood disorders.

Our blood cancer research is focused on bispecific antibodies that are being investigated both as monotherapies and in combination with each other and emerging therapeutic modalities. Together, they provide us with unique combinatorial flexibility to develop customized and potentially synergistic cancer treatments.

Our research and collaborations to develop potential treatments for rare blood disorders include explorations in antibody medicine, gene editing and gene-knockout technologies, and investigational RNA approaches focused on depleting abnormal proteins or blocking disease-causing cellular signaling.

If you are interested in learning more about our clinical trials, please contact us (clinicaltrials@regeneron.com or 844-734-6643) or visit our clinical trials website.

