Parents, Constituents, & Students Demand Fresno Unified School District Elected Officials Make Aquatic Sports a Priority
In addition to my son, the stories of how children have been affected by this are beyond heartbreaking. My husband and I have been advocating for over two years.”FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresno, CA - December 11, 2023 - Parents, community members, and students in Fresno have been working together for the past three years to show Fresno Unified that aquatic sports are in demand from their student population. Fresno Unified elected and district representatives have continuously ignored these calls for action and in doing so, they marginalize the needs of children they are charged with serving.
“Three years of advocacy to regain the holistic aquatics program for our children is a long time. We are not going anywhere” said Cresta Gardea, mother of a Fresno High School Freshman. “In addition to my son, the stories of how children have been affected by this are beyond heartbreaking. My husband and I have been advocating for over two years.”
FHS alumni Jennifer Lopez created the program that parents and community members are fighting to bring back. Her aquatic program included both regular and offseason opportunities for the students at Fresno High School; she provided homework help, morning practice, team bonding, fundraising, and much more. Unfortunately, after three years of success, it was openly dismantled to the detriment of both student athletes and their families.
“My oldest daughter not only participated in this holistic program but was one of the student athletes who helped build the program” said Karla Granados, mother of an incoming FHS freshman. “It’s unique for your child to have the opportunity to not only participate in aquatic sports but have so much real world experience woven into it. There is something seriously wrong with a school district that doesn’t embrace a program like this.”
Parents, students, and community members have made it clear this battle is far from over as FUSD continues to ignore their efforts. A Change.org petition (https://chng.it/f2y98S4mRr) has amassed over 300 signatures, yard signs are proudly showcased throughout Fresno, and several speakers preparing to speak about their outrage at upcoming board meetings.
