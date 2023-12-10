Safer Food, better Health in focus for Christmas 2023: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health, notably the Public Health Department, is asking the general public to join them in their efforts to prevent, identify, and control food-borne diseases and dangers in order to preserve and improve our health.

The topic “Safer Food, Better Health” has been chosen for 2023 to encourage people to practise healthier eating habits. It is critical to recognise that safe food is a necessary guarantor of excellent health and well-being. Some unmistakable advantages of safe food include enhanced nutrition and health, less absenteeism in schools and workplaces, and, eventually, an improvement in health and well-being.

Given the number of stakeholders involved in food service at this time, the Public Health Department requests that these five (5) critical food safety procedures be observed and practiced. These are some examples:

Using safe water and raw supplies;

Separating raw and cooked foods;

Thoroughly cooking food;

Maintaining acceptable food temperatures; and

Cleaning the environment and food contact surfaces.

Butchers and slaughtermen are reminded that animal killing must take place under sanitary circumstances permitted by the Public Health Department. Meat for sale should be stored in a way that protects it from the elements as well as contamination such as flies and dust.

All slaughtermen and butchers must have a current Food Handlers’ Certificate. Moreover, throughout the Christmas season, meat inspections will be conducted from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

An additional appeal is made to food enterprises, including butchering and slaughtering service providers, to follow the Department’s food safety guidelines and engage employees, suppliers, and other stakeholders in developing and implementing excellent food safety and hygiene habits.

The Public Health Department will deploy inspectors around the state to conduct meat and other food inspection services in order to assist this food safety and hygiene strategy. As a result, we sincerely ask for your continued support and cooperation as we strive together to provide Safer Food for Better Health.