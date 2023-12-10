ONE Announces Manufacturing Veteran and Founding Board Member, Paul Humphries as New CEO

Founder Mujeeb Ijaz becomes Vice-Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Experienced investor and founding board member Faysal Sohail appointed Chairman of the Board.

Leadership changes support ONE’s transition from an R&D company to a technology supplier focused on scaling production of LFP-based products.

NOVI, Michigan, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, today announced Paul Humphries will assume the role of CEO, effective immediately. Humphries brings more than 40 years of manufacturing and operations experience to ONE. Prior to his retirement in 2021, Humphries worked for Flex Ltd., a $30 billion company where he served as Group President of High Reliability Solutions, an $11 billion unit comprising Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Medical businesses. In addition, he served as the Corporate Chief Innovation Officer. Humphries has also been a member of the ONE Board of Directors since the company was founded in 2020.

“There remains an incredible need for a U.S. battery manufacturer and domestically made cells that extend range, increase energy density, and utilize abundant materials,” said Humphries. “It’s an honor and privilege to help lead this company and a talented team through its next chapter as we implement ONE’s inspiring vision and focus on scaling production of LFP cells in Michigan to serve transportation and energy storage markets with transformative technology.”

Mujeeb Ijaz, who had been chief executive officer since he founded ONE, will serve as vice-chairman of the board and take on the role of chief technology officer, leading product engineering.

“Change is necessary for growth, and we believe this is our opportunity and the time for growth,” said ONE Founder Ijaz. "Through hard work and diversity of leadership, ONE will achieve our united vision of becoming the North American battery manufacturer."

As part of the new corporate structure, the second founding board member, Faysal Sohail, will move into the role of chairman of the board. Sohail is a seasoned entrepreneur and venture company builder from Silicon Valley, with more than 20 years of experience serving and chairing boards. He currently serves on the board of Ascend Elements and was formerly Chairman of Wildcat Discovery Technologies and InoBat.

"The opportunity to revolutionize the way we think about energy globally is in front of us," said Sohail. "These changes will enable ONE to grow with stability and pursue its goals with the dynamic innovation the world has come to know."

ONE's founding board consisted of Ijaz, Humphries and Sohail, and under the new leadership structure ONE positions itself for growth and to transition from R&D to scaling production of LFP-based products.

In October, ONE began pilot production of LFP battery cells at its ONE Circle Gigafactory, located in Michigan. Production of ONE’s Aries LFP battery packs began earlier this year on a dedicated product line at Piston Automotive in southeast Michigan.

About Our Next Energy

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage technology company focused on engineering batteries that will accelerate electrification in vehicles, renewables and the grid. ONE’s vision is to double the range of electric vehicles, use safer, more sustainable raw materials, and establish a localized supply chain. Visit one.ai to learn more.

