Nimbus-T Global and Vannin Healthcare International create a Strategic Alliance to Redefine Digital Security
Nimbus-Key® ID & Authentication Platform, a cutting-edge identity and authentication system is going to the United Kingdom.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbus-T Global, an innovative force in digital security solutions, proudly announces a strategic alliance with the UK-based Vannin Healthcare International (VHI). This milestone collaboration grants VHI exclusive reseller rights for the Nimbus-Key® ID & Authentication Platform, a cutting-edge identity and authentication system that is setting unprecedented security standards for the digital age in the UK and The Netherlands markets.
Jose Bolanos, MD, Founder, and CEO of Nimbus-T Global, expresses his enthusiasm: "This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment in advancing digital security. Together with Vannin Healthcare International, we are poised to revolutionize identity and authentication standards, offering unparalleled security solutions to users and organisation in the United Kingdom and The Netherlands."
Peter Van Veen, CEO and founder of Vannin Healthcare International, shares his perspective on the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Nimbus-T Global. The Nimbus-Key® ID & Authentication Platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technological solutions, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most secure and advanced digital authentication available."
Cutting-Edge Technology
The Nimbus-Key® ID system represents a seismic shift in digital identity management. Going beyond traditional methods, Nimbus-Key® incorporates facial recognition and integrates a seamless registration process within their mobile app. This process leverages robust Know Your Customer (KYC), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and biometric verification, providing users with an impregnable global ID that confirms their unique individuality.
About Nimbus-T ID Global
Nimbus-T ID Global stands as a trailblazer in digital security solutions, dedicated to shaping a secure and resilient digital future. With Nimbus-Key®, users acquire a global ID that transcends geographical boundaries, serving as a secure digital passport for online interactions. This universal identification facilitates seamless and secure transactions across diverse platforms, establishing Nimbus-T ID Global as a compelling alternative in the global digital security landscape. https://nimbus-t.com
About Vannin Healthcare International
Vannin Healthcare International (VHI), a British multicultural organisation with over 12 years of technological expertise, specializes in providing an extensive range of medical devices, mobile health (mobile clinics and hospitals), Tele Health, AI products and their market leading EHR/HIS/PAS solution, called Green Cube©. VHI has become the preferred supplier for various governments, humanitarian organizations and clinics worldwide. https://vanninhealthcare.com
