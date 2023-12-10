Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one and expanded meetings with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić

AZERBAIJAN, December 10 - 10 December 2023, 17:15

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in the Serbian city of Niš.

The presidents lauded the successful development of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia across various areas, and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to strengthen.

Stressing the importance of the inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, the sides hailed Azerbaijan`s contribution to European gas supply.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Serbia to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

x x x

President Ilham Aliyev then held an expanded meeting over lunch with President Aleksandar Vučić.

