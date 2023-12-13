New Black & White Picture Book on Washington, DC is Called, the Most Witty and Charming DC Book in Print

New Black & White DC Book Gargoyle page spread with funny caption

The Stately Appearance Hides its Humor and Charm

WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C. photographer, Jake McGuire has just released his newest coffee-table (picture book) of the city featuring elegant black and white photographs.

"There is a certain timeless quality to black and white photos," says McGuire, a long time DC area newspaper photographer, "and the art of black and white is making a comeback amongst artists, students, seniors, and others who grew up admiring the simple, yet elegant images from photo giants like Ansel Adams."

In his new book, "Washington, D.C. • Black And White Photographs" McGuire pictures the usual stately monuments but he also weaves in eye-opening gargoyles and even a DC zoo rhino which feature photo captions that he intentionally wrote both to be informative but to be funny and charming.

McGuire designed the 7x8 inch book in a soft cover to be, an easy-to-travel-with welcome gift for DC hotels, meetings and conventions. Copies are available on Amazon Books, but large quantities are available directly from McGuire who has been providing conference gifts for more than 20 years. He notes the book can be customized with a group's or hotel's logo, greeting or message (on the inside front cover.)

"Jake McGuire's new picture book is easily the most witty and charming DC book in print," says. Dr. Gerard Janco, President of DC's America-Eurasia Center, "It is a perfect Welcome to Washington, DC gift for our more than 40 member countries who often bring diplomats, corporate executives and cultural attaches to Washington to promote the arts and culture, as well as business and trade."

For more on McGuire's book showing sample page spreads with captions, visit his website, www.jakemguire.com