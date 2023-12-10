10 December 2023

The meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran

On December 10, 2023, a meeting was held between the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Najafi, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the international conference “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace.”

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

The parties emphasized the importance of visits and meetings at the highest and high levels in strengthening a constructive and trusting political dialogue between the two friendly countries.

During the discussion on the development of trade and economic ties, attention was paid to cooperation in the gas industry, electric power industry and transport.

In this context, the importance of holding a set of trade and economic events and meetings in November this year in Ashgabat was emphasized.

As one of the key areas of Turkmen-Iranian relations was defined cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which is based on the common historical, cultural and spiritual traditions of the two peoples. In this regard, the need to further expand cultural and humanitarian ties was noted.