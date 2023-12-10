Submit Release
Villanueva on China's water cannon attack on Philippine vessels at the Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal

PHILIPPINES, December 10 - Press Release
December 10, 2023

Villanueva on China's water cannon attack on Philippine vessels at the Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal

The Philippines may be facing a giant in the West Philippine Sea, but we must also be reminded that David had defeated Goliath.

Might does not give China the right to fire water cannons at our vessels, make dangerous maneuvers or block humanitarian missions.

China has to adhere to the international laws, such as the UNCLOS, and must stop encroaching into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Kahit gaano pa karaming armas at kalaking barko ang iharang ng China, hindi magbabago ang katotohanan na ang pinaglalabanang teritoryo ay sa Pilipino.

