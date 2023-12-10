Submit Release
December 10, 2023

Poe on China's firing of water cannon at PH vessel

With China's bullying rearing its ugly head anew with the water cannon firing, we must be consistently resolute in defending our territory.

The intentional attack is a violation of international law.

But we must not be cowed by every harassment. We must not retreat in protecting our seas.

We have the backing of like-minded allies as we continue to stand for our lawful maritime rights.

Talking closely and coordinating with countries that support our stance should be pursued towards collective deterrence of China's aggression.

