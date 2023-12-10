Multipoint Group Strengthens Longstanding Partnership with Malwarebytes through New Product Family Brand, ThreatDown
Multipoint Group, proudly announces the enhancement of its longstanding partnership with the cybersecurity titan Malwarebytes.
ThreatDown is not just a product; it's part of a vision for a more secure digital landscape for businesses”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UAE, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group, a distinguished distributor of Cyber Security and IT management solutions, proudly announces the enhancement of its longstanding partnership with the cybersecurity titan Malwarebytes. This renewed collaboration introduces ThreatDown, Malwarebytes’ innovative enterprise-focused brand and portfolio of solutions, to the Mediterranean market.
ThreatDown is the latest milestone in the evolution of Malwarebytes' business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit. This rebranding, moving from Malwarebytes for Business to ThreatDown, underscores a strategic shift towards advanced enterprise security solutions, including managed services and endpoint detection and response
Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, remarked on this development: "Our strengthened partnership with Malwarebytes through ThreatDown is a testament to our shared commitment to cybersecurity excellence. For years, we have worked closely with Malwarebytes, and this new chapter reinforces our dedication to equipping Mediterranean businesses with top-tier security solutions. ThreatDown is not just a product; it's part of a vision for a more secure digital landscape for businesses."
“ThreatDown reflects what we provide our customers — powerfully simple endpoint security that takes down threat levels, without interrupting business,” said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. “ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs. We know cybersecurity can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner.”
Established in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, Multipoint Group has been a key player in the Mediterranean's IT security domain. This enhanced partnership with Malwarebytes through ThreatDown is poised to bring state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to the forefront, addressing the complex challenges faced by modern enterprises.
ThreatDown's launch is particularly timely, given the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyber threats. The ThreatDown portfolio offers a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, combining simplicity with power – a philosophy that resonates deeply with Multipoint Group's mission.
About Multipoint Group:
Multipoint Group, founded by Ricardo Resnik in 2009, is a leader in distributing IT security and Internet technology solutions across the Mediterranean. The company has a history of providing its channel partners with reliable, well-supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors.
About Malwarebytes:
Malwarebytes, established in 2008 by Marcin Kleczynski, stands as a renowned U.S.-based cybersecurity company. With a broad range of consumer and enterprise-grade security products, Malwarebytes has been a pioneer in the cybersecurity field. ThreatDown, powered by Malwarebytes, simplifies complex security by combining detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface – in one scalable solution, with one agent and one console - to protect people, devices, and data in minutes.
