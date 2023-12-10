Monarch Business School Switzerland Introduces the Master of Professional Studies Program
Monarch has crafted a unique and innovative fully online educational experience that is specifically tailored to meet the needs of working professionals to drive meaningful change in organizations.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Business School Switzerland has announced the launch of a 12 month, fully online Master of Professional Studies program for working professionals. The Online Master of Professional Studies program is tailored specifically for working professionals who hold a Bachelor’s degree, an equivalent qualification or relevant working experience in management. With 24 x 7 access to the Monarch Digital Campus combined with an asynchronous program design working professionals may follow the program from any location and at anytime.
— Dr. Donald York, Program Director
The program pedagogy is built on a case study methodology, where managerial problems encountered in current or past employment are the focus of study and research. The program is built around the concept of experiential learning where practical insights and innovative solutions are developed from reflective and hands-on learning. Business theory is combined with practical, real-world application fostering the development of strategic insight, leadership capability, and specialized knowledge necessary for career advancement.
The program is considered appropriate for managers, aspiring leaders and high-potential employees within all management domains with a minimum of 5 years of practical managerial experience. Rolling admission allows intakes at the beginning of each month. The program enjoys low tuitions fees payable on a monthly basis.
About Monarch Business School Switzerland
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch in the Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, Executive MBA Program and Master of Arts in Business Research. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fourth intake. Monarch Business School Switzerland is a proud member of EFMD, ACBSP and ACUNS-Academic Council of the United Nations System and holds ISO certification.
