The President of NIKSUN to Address Delegates of the 2023 6th IEEE 5G Workshop on First Responder and Tactical Networks

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in developing real-time and forensics-based cyber security, compliance, and network-to-application availability and performance monitoring solutions, is set to make a marked presence at the 2023 6th IEEE 5G Workshop on First Responder and Tactical Networks at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

At the IEEE event, NIKSUN’s President & CFO, Nik Pruthi, will deliver a speech entitled “Redesigning First Responder Networks with a Unified Architecture for Robust Security, Availability, and Performance.” In his talk, Nik will consider the problem every first responder network faces today: attempting to manage, operate, and scale a disjointed and disunified infrastructure consisting of a multiplicity of varied networks (SD-WAN, LAN, Data Centers, Cloud Services, Internet Communications, Service Mesh, and more). Nik will focus on strategies for addressing and solving this problem, including how every first responder network can employ a more efficient, technically superior, and cost effective architecture for their predicament. His speech begins at 12:00 PM EST on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023, in Hall #201-117 at 11091 Johns Hopkins Road in Laurel, Maryland.

Over the last decade, NIKSUN has been developing and perfecting a revolutionary idea from concept to implementation that will secure and make robust the lifeblood of any business today: its applications, services, and network infrastructure. This innovative technology has been tested and is being used at world renowned organizations for critical use cases like law enforcement. Nik will share how the implementation of this architecture can enable organizations to provide better service by ensuring the availability, speed, and security of their infrastructure. Similarly, the same holistic insight platform has been put into practice at various organizations to power the seamless roll-out of new technologies and applications at a fraction of their original predicted cost (e.g., 5G-based tactical networks).

Nik Pruthi and NIKSUN’s revolutionary new technology have recently made a splash in the industry with speeches and exhibitions at the IEEE Future Networks World Forum, Tech Up for Women Conference, NJMEP Manufacturing Day, and more. Nik has also been interviewed on News 12 and State Broadcast News (SBN) radio. Check out those interviews here: https://niksun.com/showcase.php.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About the 2023 6th IEEE 5G Workshop on First Responder and Tactical Networks

The IEEE 5G workshop will explore the applicability of 5G technologies for tactical and first responder networks, offer solutions, share use cases, and investigate research opportunities and challenges. The event will also provide an opportunity for 5G experts from industry, academia, and government (including standards/regulatory bodies, homeland security, public safety, and defense) to collaborate. IEEE is hosting its sixth workshop in this series on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, MD, USA. The conference is the result of a partnership and collaboration between the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (JHU/APL), and the Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E) - 5G.

See more about the 2023 6th IEEE 5G Workshop on First Responder and Tactical Networks here: https://futurenetworks.ieee.org/conferences/2023-first-responder-and-tactical-networks-workshop.