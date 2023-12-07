Prime minister Robert Golob: "This is something that we truly owe to our children, to our common history and to our common future."

SLOVENIA, December 7 - The main debate of the Ministerial Meeting

In an interesting and dynamic panel discussion, which took place under the slogan of the Slovenian Presidency "Green transition in the Mediterranean: from decisions to actions", Dr Lučka Kajfež Bogataj, a prominent scientist and one of the pioneers in the field of research on the impact of climate change, participated as a representative of Slovenia.

"Let us not underestimate the impact of climate change in the Mediterranean. It is a hotspot where climate change is already showing an impact. Projections foresee a range of future problems – water, droughts, forest fires, storms, which will affect tourism, energy production, including that from renewable sources, and migration induced by climate change," stressed Ms Kajfež Bogataj, among other things. Two changes or radical transformations are essential in this respect, she added: one in the use of fossil fuels and the other in the area of extensive agriculture. Among other things, Ms Kajfež Bogataj proposes measures to prevent the depletion of marine food resources, large-scale restoration of key habitats, and the implementation of existing treaties, regulations and other legal instruments.

Other keynote panellists were Almotaz Abadi, Deputy Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean; Jean-Charles Orsucci, Mayor of Bonifacio, France; Michael Scoullos, Chairman of the Mediterranean Information Office for Environment, Culture and Sustainable Development, representing the Association of NGOs; and Ahmed Yassin, young leader and co-founder of the environmental organisation Banlastic Egypt.

The speakers shared the view that climate change is exacerbating existing environmental challenges, but that it is essential to take action to the local level to ensure that the results are visible in the environment and in local space. The Mediterranean is a nutritionally important area and therefore we need effective measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for future generations. In the field of transport, we need a new sustainable mode of mobility, and since most people live in cities, these need to be green and adapted to cope with the heat, the panellists stressed. However, in order to effectively combat and act against climate change, we need to place the greatest emphasis on education and public awareness.

Portorož Ministerial Declaration

The contents of the Portorož Declaration were negotiated by the Contracting Parties, headed by the Slovenian delegation, over several weeks, and successfully finalised yesterday. It will be adopted later this afternoon, at the conclusion of the Ministerial Meeting; with it, the Ministers of the Mediterranean countries commit themselves to a more effective implementation of global and regional agreements.

The main topic of the Portorož Ministerial Declaration is the Green Transition, and within it:

a commitment to reduce plastic and microplastic pollution, which will come into force in 2024,

accelerated implementation of offshore planning and integrated coastal zone management, which details activities and uses in coastal areas, and restricts construction inside the 100-metre coastal zone,

strengthening international cooperation in the struggle against climate change through concrete actions and public awareness-raising,

conservation of coastal biodiversity and protection of at least 30% of marine areas by 2030, including areas beyond national jurisdictions,

accelerating the implementation of decarbonisation of maritime transport and the reduction of greenhouse gases, in conjunction with the establishment of a sulphur oxide free area in the whole of the Mediterranean, which will enter into force on 1 May 2025, as well as the continuation of the process for the establishment of a nitrogen oxide free area for maritime transport in the whole of the Mediterranean,

encouraging all Contracting Parties to ratify all 7 Protocols of the Barcelona Convention without delay, and in particular the amendments to the Dumping Protocol, with a view to its entry into force by the end of 2024,

commitment to achieving and maintaining good environmental status of the sea in the whole of the Mediterranean,

promoting sustainable development through the principles of the Blue Economy and the Green Transition.

In addition, the Portorož Ministerial Declaration places great emphasis on the involvement of young people, civil society and other stakeholders in addressing environmental problems and seeking solutions, and on the strengthening of intergenerational cooperation. It also emphasises the modernisation of education programmes towards sustainable development and better response to climate change, biodiversity conservation and pollution prevention. It is essential that young people be involved in environmental issues and decision-making processes and that their active participation be ensured.

The United Nations Environment Programme's Mediterranean Action Plan (UNEP MAP) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. A celebratory event will be organised in the framework of the United Nations Ocean Conference to be held in Nice in June 2025, under the leadership of France, Spain, Slovenia and Egypt.

Slovenia has just taken over the Presidency of the Barcelona Convention and its Protocols. In the second half of 2024, Slovenia will also be taking over the Presidency of the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (Water Convention). In this sense, Slovenia is active in the field of water diplomacy.