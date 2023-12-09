Party General Secretary receives Belarusian Prime Minister

VIETNAM, December 9 -

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng received visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Hà Nội on December 8, expressing the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s readiness to enhance ties with political parties of Belarus.

The host leader appreciated the Belarusian Government and people’s assistance for Việt Nam throughout different periods in history, affirming that despite changes in the world, the two countries have still maintained their traditional relations and promoted cooperation in training human resources for Việt Nam.

"Việt Nam’s foreign policy is independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations," he stated, noting that the country always attaches importance to developing and consolidating relations with traditional friends, including Belarus, and progressive forces in the world.

The Party leader recalled the assistance that the former Soviet Union, including Belarus, gave to Việt Nam, asking the Belarusian Government to continue providing favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study, and work in the country.

Highly valuing the outcomes of Golovchenko’s talks and meetings with Vietnamese leaders, General Secretary Trọng noted the progress in the two countries’ relations and expressed his belief that the PM’s official visit would create a new impetus for the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation in the time ahead.

He also suggested some major orientations and measures for promoting bilateral ties to a new level, adding that the CPV is ready to foster cooperation with political parties of Belarus.

For his part, PM Golovchenko highlighted the Belarusian Government and people’s impression of General Secretary Trọng when the Party leader visited his country in the past, and that they considered the General Secretary as a great friend of Belarus.

He informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and offered congratulations on Việt Nam’s enormous achievements gained over the past years.

He said he believed that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Trọng, the Vietnamese people would obtain even greater achievements in national construction and development.

Belarus always treasured the traditional friendship between the two countries and viewed Việt Nam as a leading partner in Southeast Asia, the PM affirmed, stressing that his country attaches importance to the cooperation between its political parties and the CPV, which is an important channel for stepping up the countries’ relations.

Sharing his host’s view on the strides in bilateral relations, Golovchenko agreed with the major measures that should be taken to develop substantive ties, including in trade.

At the meeting, General Secretary Trọng presented the Belarusian PM with his book on the building and development of Việt Nam’s comprehensive and modern diplomacy with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo”. VNA/VNS