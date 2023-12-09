Minister’s statement on the appointment of Chief Justice Leonard Marchand

CANADA, December 9 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement to congratulate Leonard Marchand on being appointed the new chief justice of British Columbia and chief justice of the Court of Appeal of Yukon:

“I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to Chief Justice Marchand on this well-deserved appointment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier today, recognizing his exceptional legal expertise and dedication to justice. As Syilx and a member of the Okanagan Indian Band, he is the first Indigenous person to be appointed as chief justice in the province – a historic appointment.

“With an accomplished career spanning decades, Chief Justice Marchand has consistently demonstrated a commitment to upholding the principles of fairness, integrity and the rule of law.

“He has dedicated much of his career to advancing reconciliation for Indigenous Peoples, including leading civil claims on behalf of residential school survivors, and helping to negotiate the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement in 2005. His experience and keen legal insight make Chief Justice Marchand an outstanding choice for this esteemed position.

“I am confident in Chief Justice Marchand's ability to lead the judiciary in British Columbia with his wealth of experience, wisdom and impartiality. His appointment is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the legal community and unwavering dedication in the pursuit of justice for all.

“Finally, I would like to thank former Chief Justice Robert Bauman for his years of dedication and service in B.C.’s top court. I look forward to working closely with new Chief Justice Marchand to advance the administration of justice and upholding the rule of law for people in our province.”