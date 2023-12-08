Traffic Stop in Marana Leads to Seizure of Fentanyl, Cocaine and Heroin

On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers stopped a driver for civil traffic violations on westbound Interstate 10 in Marana. Troopers observed indicators of criminal activity during the stop, and a subsequent vehicle search revealed approximately 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, 27.5 pounds of cocaine, and 1.2 pounds of heroin hidden in an aftermarket compartment. Two suspects were arrested on felony drug-related charges and booked into the Pima County Jail.