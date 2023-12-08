Taste of Australia retail promotion campaign begins

VIETNAM, December 8 - HCM CITY — MM Mega Market Vietnam in co-operation with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) on Thursday kicked off the Taste of Australia retail promotion campaign, showcasing Australian cuisine and premium foods and beverages to Vietnamese customers.

This is the fourth year of co-operation between MM and Austrade.

The two-week event will take place at 21 MM stores nation-wide.

Customers shopping at the retailer’s during weekends can participate in food sampling and cooking demonstrations hosted by professional chefs.

Nguyễn Đức Toàn, merchandise director at MM Mega Market, said: “As we approach the 50-year milestone of Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic relations this year, we believe that Taste of Australia will inspire Vietnamese customers to more comprehensively explore the Australian culinary tradition.”

Taste of Australia is a partnership between the Australian Government and producers, distributors, retailers, restaurants, and organisations in the two countries to showcase the best Australia has to offer, Rebecca Ball, senior trade and investment commissioner at Austrade, said.

These partnerships are important, especially during the 50th year celebrations of diplomatic relations between Australia and Việt Nam, she said.

Australia and Việt Nam are strong trading partners, she added.

Last year, Việt Nam was Australia’s 10th largest trading partner, and Australia, Việt Nam’s seventh largest. — VNS