FlutterPads - A New Membership-based High Quality Extended Stay Listings/Rentals Platform Launches Seed Fundraising

This innovative property tech startup introduces a revolutionary business model unlike any other in the industry: A company that is backed by real world assets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlutterPads, a new leader in high quality extended stay property listings and rentals is now fully operational in the Los Angeles market and has emerged as a timely and essential solution amidst converging crises – housing, economic, supply chain, and cultural shifts has just launched their seed fundraising initiative to secure investment through Wefunder.

FlutterPads is a membership-based platform for high quality extended stay property listings and rentals, which is a game-changer with a mission: to provide beautiful, affordable, fully furnished accommodations in prime metropolitan locations without the hassle of being attached to traditional renting.

“FlutterPads has risen out of necessity and demand, and it is poised to dominate this vast and underserved market with capabilities that its competitors do not have” said Daniel Ameer, CEO and Co-founder of FlutterPads. “For this enormous market segment of extended travel renters throughout the country, housing options have been limited to either exorbitantly expensive vacation rentals or fear inducing inflexible long-term leases with penalties and hefty deposits - FlutterPads was created to be most sustainable and affordable solution to deal with such issues” he added.

Born from a residential property Design & Construction company in Los Angeles, FlutterPads’ business model stands apart from competitors in the marketplace by leaps and bounds. It is a vertically integrated startup, encompassing construction capabilities, in-house maintenance, guest servicing, and real estate brokerage, whereas all industry competitors are simply built around an online booking platform.

The hybrid model of a Technology company that is backed by hard assets makes FlutterPads a scalable, sustainable, and value fortified enterprise. Simultaneously, the physical distribution of FlutterPads branded properties in the cities where they plan to operate will establish a gold standard for all rental property hosts on our platform to follow. With an initial real estate portfolio valued at over $11 million in Los Angeles alone, FlutterPads plans to expand to 25 select metros nationwide within the next five years and is planning on securing investments. For more information on investment opportunities, please visit https://wefunder.com/flutterpadsinc?utm_swu=5035

For company info, please visit www.flutterpads.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for FlutterPads at soniaawanpr@gmail.com