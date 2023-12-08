Saskatchewan to Build Partnerships in Singapore and Philippines

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2023

Mission Will Take Place from December 8 to 15

Trade and Export Development and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison is leading a mission to the Philippines to participate in an employer-driven labour recruitment mission and Singapore, to strengthen the province’s robust ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The huge contributions of the Filipino-Canadian population in Saskatchewan play an important role in growing our economy, and building strong, dynamic communities,” Harrison said. “With more than 36,000 Filipino-Canadians choosing to make Saskatchewan home, this is an excellent opportunity to attract skilled workers to the province – many of whom have friends or family living and working in Saskatchewan.”

"We began our recruitment missions to the Philippines in the spring of 2012 and since then we have welcomed over 90 individuals and their families to Saskatchewan," Bourgault Industries Human Resources Team Leader Karen Gallais said. "These individuals joined our manufacturing team and have demonstrated a strong work ethic and a willingness to make our community their home. Many of their spouses are also now employees of Bourgault. The hard work and dedication of our Filipino-Canadian employees has contributed greatly to the success of Bourgault Industries. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Saskatchewan government through the upcoming mission to the Philippines."

The Minister will join a delegation of 26 Saskatchewan employers representing sectors that include value-added agriculture, manufacturing and construction trades.

The events, taking place in Manila, Philippines, will support the recruitment of more than 400 critical vacancies across the province through the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP). Building on the success of the two health care human resources recruitment missions in the last year, candidates will work with officials to navigate immigration pathways and obtain pre-arrival settlement information to ensure a seamless transition to the province.

"Saskatchewan's partnership with the ASEAN region is crucial. Our province led Canadian exports to this region in 2022, showcasing our commitment and unique capabilities to address global challenges, particularly in sustainable food supply," Harrison said.

The mission aims to reinforce the Saskatchewan-ASEAN economic relationship through trade, investment, and research and development. As Canada’s premier exporter to the region, Saskatchewan achieved a record $2.9 billion in exports in 2022, marking a 119 per cent increase since 2018. Key exports include $2.4 billion in potash, $431.5 million in non-durum wheat, $44.7 million in semi-chemical wood pulp, and $33.2 million in peas.

The contributions of Saskatchewan’s Singapore office are a vital part of the province’s presence in the ASEAN region and are essential to achieving Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan goals. These objectives include a 50 per cent increase in export value, increasing private capital investment to $16 billion annually, creating 100,000 new jobs, and expanding the number of international markets with over $1 billion in exports from the province.

