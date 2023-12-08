Province Invests $1.2 Million to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2023

Hope Restored Safe House Helps Women and Youth Rebuild Their Lives

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $1.2 million over the next four years in Hope Restored Canada (HRC), in collaboration with the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, to deliver housing and support services for human trafficking victims.

This investment will secure more housing, counselling, treatment and life skills programming at HRC Saskatoon. Since 2019, it has operated the only safe house in Saskatchewan with specialized services, which have securely supported over 55 women and youth escaping sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"This investment is about healing and rebuilding lives," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “Our partnership with Hope Restored Canada is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's ongoing work to support victims who have experienced physical, psychological and emotional trauma.”

The funding is being provided through a partnership with the federal government under the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, which was launched in November 2022, by federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Status of Women. The Action Plan lays out a ten-year framework to support victims and their families affected by gender-based violence across Canada. Saskatchewan is using the funds received under the agreement to expand existing programs and services that support people affected by gender-based violence, with a focus on prevention.

“Hope Restored Canada delivers critical frontline services, and this investment will help them build on the good work they are doing in our province,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. “Through the National Action Plan, Saskatchewan will invest $20.3 million over the next four years on initiatives that help prevent violence and support survivors. This is one of the first programs to receive funding under the plan, and I look forward to further announcements in the coming months.”

“Organizations, such as Hope Restored Canada, are crucial in providing lifesaving support to victims and survivors of human trafficking,” said Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth “Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are supporting grassroots programming and frontline organizations that are providing essential services to survivors and their families. We are making sure that these supports are strong, culturally relevant and respond to the needs of local communities.”

“Thank you to the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General and the Status of Women Office for helping to support those impacted by sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in Saskatchewan,” Hope Restored Canada Executive Director Joeline Magill said. “Our team sees first-hand the impact on those with lived experience in our community. As the only agency of its kind in the province, we offer vital services to support survivors. This funding provides a safe place for victims and survivors to heal.”

Today’s investment builds on Saskatchewan’s ongoing work to address human trafficking in Canada, including funding of the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, which adds new provisions for protection orders against human traffickers and enables victims to initiate lawsuits against their traffickers for financial compensation. This fall, the Government of Saskatchewan also introduced legislation to help victims of human trafficking from being negatively impacted by coerced debts.

Overall, in 2023-24, Saskatchewan is investing over $27.5 million in interpersonal violence supports and services. This includes $984,000 in general operational funding over three years to support second stage housing across the province, including intervention and counselling services, for women and children facing interpersonal violence and abuse.

For more information on Hope Restored and Saskatchewan’s work to prevent human trafficking, please visit:

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca