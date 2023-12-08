New Mental Health Retreat Home for Youth Opens in Saskatoon

CANADA, December 9 - Released on December 8, 2023

Today, Saskatoon's second mental health group home, Garden of Hope, officially opened for youth ages 12-18. This new, youth-driven therapeutic housing will provide better access to mental health supports thanks to a partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority and EGADZ.

"As with many programs delivered by EGADZ, I am confident this will become an important initiative that helps strengthen families and communities," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "The mental health supports and housing for youth available through EGADZ with this funding will provide much needed stability so youth can safely return to their current living situation upon discharge."

Garden of Hope will offer outreach services and provide a safe place for Saskatoon and area youth to remain in their community while receiving the help they need. The program objective is to reduce self-harming behaviours, suicide attempts and hospital visits and admissions.

"Supporting this home is part of our effort to ensure that we meet the mental health needs of youth," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "I appreciate the great work that EGADZ is doing to provide services that can reduce self-harming behaviours and help our youth on a path to wellness."

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $1.05 million in funding to support the development and operation of the eight-space mental health group home, with capacity to expand to 10 spaces. This is part of a larger commitment of $2.4 million in 2023-24 to develop mental health group homes for youth in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman, on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod, joined the EGADZ Board of Directors, Saskatoon Youth Advisory Team and community members in Saskatoon to celebrate the grand opening.

"We are very excited about the new Garden of Hope," EGADZ Executive Director Don Meikle said. "This project has youth involvement from conception to completion, laying the groundwork that will assist youth well into the future. It is a true home that is for youth, by youth."

EGADZ is a nationally and internationally recognized social innovator and won Saskatchewan's first Governor General's Award for Innovation in 2019. They offer several programs and services to Saskatoon's children, youth and their families to improve their quality of life, including street outreach, housing, education and employment support and parenting programming.

