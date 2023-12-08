Efforts to reduce homelessness increasingly have focused on mental illness and substance abuse among those living on the street. New state laws have created high expectations that those problems will be addressed, but in some cases the resources to make headway fall short.
You just read:
Opinion | Michael Smolens: State’s mental health laws leave local governments dangling
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.