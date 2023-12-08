Globalizing Sino-Italian Partnerships: Legal and Industry Insights from Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024
Marco Polo 2024: Fostering Values of Unity and Innovation in Sino-Italian Legal and Industry Relations
Chaired by Bernardo Cartoni of SCLA | YBW Italy, Marco Polo's Trend Compendium in Rome marked a pivotal moment in legal and industry collaboration,uniting experts to shape the future of these sectors.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024 in Rome, chaired by Avv. Bernardo Cartoni of SCLA | YBW Italy, and jointly organized by the Swiss Chinese Law Association (SCLA) and Your Legal Bridge Worldwide (YBW), marked a pivotal moment in legal and industry collaboration. Hosting over 500 experts in Geneva, SCLA has been instrumental in fostering cross-border understanding and cooperation, while YBW extends this with quality, cost-effective international consultations, reinforcing SCLA's position as a leader in global legal and industry consultancy. This event highlighted the importance of global cooperation in shaping the future of these sectors. The event, uniting leaders and experts from various sectors, underscored the necessity of adapting legal frameworks to the evolving demands of international business, particularly in cross-cultural contexts like Sino-Italian relations.
This two-day event in Rome was not just a gathering but a convergence of great minds and leaders in the field. The importance of international legal cooperation, as highlighted in the opening addresses by Tianze Zhang of the SCLA Committee Member and Alessandro Graziani from the Rome Bar Council, set the stage for a series of insightful discussions.
Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024 tackled the complexities in international contracts, highlighted by Prof. Simon Choi's keynote on AI's role in breaking linguistic barriers. Engaging roundtable discussions covered topics like cross-border disputes, investment trends, and fashion law. Bernardo Cartoni also moderated a panel on cross-border disputes with Dominik Gałkowski from Kubas Kos Gałkowski, Yonca Fatma Yücel from Yiğit Yücel and Istanbul Gedik University, and Dima Alexandrova from Zafirov & Alexandrova, offering insights on litigation, arbitration, mediation, and dispute resolution enforcement.
Moderated by Paweł Sikora of Kubas Kos Gałkowski, the session on business and investment in Europe and China at Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024 featured insights from Shiling Wu (P.A.N.D.A., China), Peter Ruggle (Ruggle & Partners, Switzerland), Giovanni Carducci (Ivy Diagnostics, Italy), and Alessandra Chies (Barzanò Zanardo, Italy). They discussed market entry in the spirits industry, FinTech, and life sciences, highlighting the dynamics of cross-cultural business. Additionally, discussions on fashion law and luxury branding, with contributions from Daniela Della Rosa (Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Italy), Xingweilin Ji (Hanji Liquor, China), and Flavia Zallocco (Green Future Project, Italy), underscored the importance of legal knowledge in these sectors.
The session "Living in a Globalized World: The Taxation Across the Frontiers," led by SCLA | YBW Italy Director Bernardo Cartoni and SCLA Director Philip Hackett K.C, delved into international taxation's role in global commerce. Experts Alessandro Giannelli and Ilaria Curti analyzed Permanent Establishment and Transfer Pricing under Italian tax law, including hidden risks. Li Xiangxia discussed the impact of criminal organizations on money laundering. Following this, Nazareth Romero's "Shaping Today the Economy of Tomorrow" session, featuring Zhang Hongxia, highlighted China's green economy and the legal frameworks facilitating environmental sustainability.
The event showcased a rich tapestry of organizations, with experts from international bodies like the FAO, FIDA, and the International Sport Organization, alongside EGIC, the Estonian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and the Marco Polo Foundation, contributing diverse perspectives. Government representation included the Senate of the Republic of Italy and the Rome Bar Association, enhancing the legal discourse. Academic insights were provided by the Technical University of Munich and Università di Catania, complemented by corporate viewpoints from MBDA, Italfarmaco, and Marriott International. The healthcare sector's presence through IVY Diagnostics and Medicud, and environmental input from ISCLEANAIR, rounded out the multidimensional discussions.
The event's success was significantly enhanced by sponsors such as Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle Law Firm, which hosted the opening day in Rome, Kubas Kos Galkowski, Ruggle Partners, and Studio Legale Silvestri, contributing their legal expertise in Swiss and Italian law, and Beijing Jin'an Trend Co., providing key technological insights for data-driven international collaboration.
The legacy of Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024 remains clear: it stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, the value of diverse expertise, and the unyielding potential of international dialogue in shaping a more interconnected and legally harmonious global community. The insights and connections fostered here are set to ripple through the realms of legal and industry sectors, driving forward a future where mutual understanding and cooperation are the cornerstones of global progress.
