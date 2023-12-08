Submit Release
River otter trapping closes for the season in the Southwest Region

The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Southwest Region was reached on Thursday, Dec. 7.  As a result, the otter season for the Southwest closes at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Any otter trapped in the Southwest Region after 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 11 must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Nampa or McCall offices, located at 15950 N. Gate Blvd. and 555 Deinhard Lane, respectively, for a $10 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/trap/otter/quota for the most up-to-date statewide information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements please review the 2022-2023 Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules Booklet.

For further information, contact regional wildlife managers at the Nampa (208-465-8465) or McCall (208-634-8137) offices, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

