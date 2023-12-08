F&G conservation officers seeking information about swan killed in Southwest Idaho

On November 9, 2023, a Fish and Game officer took a report of a dead juvenile swan at the 7-mile Slough Access near Emmett, Idaho. Based on the wounds on the swan, it was determined that the swan had been shot. Based on the body condition of the swan when it was recovered, officers believe the swan was shot sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8.

The bird was found within the Payette River Wildlife Management Area which is open to the public. Swans are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and there is no season open to swan hunting within the Southwest Region. Swans can only be harvested in portions of northern Idaho under a controlled hunt, which is highly regulated and limited opportunity.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.