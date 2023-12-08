WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to renumber 51.01 (1); to amend 46.28 (1) (b), 49.45 (25) (am) 4., 51.37 (5) (a) and 51.37 (5) (b); and to create 51.01 (1d), 51.01 (8m), 51.37 (5) (bm) and 301.28 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: active psychosis and mental health treatment for prisoners.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab774
You just read:
AB774 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-08
