AB782 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to renumber 121.02 (1) (h); to amend 121.91 (7); and to create 118.40 (2r) (d) 3., 118.40 (2x) (d) 3., 118.60 (2) (a) 10., 119.23 (2) (a) 10., 121.02 (1) (h) 2. and 121.91 (4) (m) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring public schools and private schools participating in a parental choice program to employ a full-time librarian and a school district revenue limit adjustment for the cost of employing full-time librarians. (FE)

Status: A - Education

