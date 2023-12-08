Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,038 in the last 365 days.

AB791 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to amend 625.03 (1m) (e), 625.13 (1), 625.15 (2), 625.21 (1), 625.22 (1), 625.22 (3) and 625.23; and to create 625.25 of the statutes; Relating to: approval of certain rate increases for health insurance. (FE)

Status: A - Insurance

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab791

You just read:

AB791 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-12-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more