WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to amend 625.03 (1m) (e), 625.13 (1), 625.15 (2), 625.21 (1), 625.22 (1), 625.22 (3) and 625.23; and to create 625.25 of the statutes; Relating to: approval of certain rate increases for health insurance. (FE)
Status: A - Insurance
AB791 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-12-08
