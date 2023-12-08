AB793 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 26. a., 71.05 (6) (a) 26. b., 71.05 (6) (a) 26. c., 71.05 (6) (b) 32. a., 71.05 (6) (b) 32. ae., 71.05 (6) (b) 32. am., 71.07 (10) (a) 1., 71.07 (10) (a) 3., 71.07 (10) (b), 71.07 (10) (c) 2., 71.28 (10) (c) 2., 71.47 (10) (c) 2. and 224.50 (2) (a); and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 32. ap., 71.07 (10) (c) 3., 71.28 (10) (c) 3., 71.47 (10) (c) 3. and 71.98 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the tax treatment of college savings accounts and the employee college savings account contribution credit. (FE)