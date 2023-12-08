Submit Release
AB798 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 168.21 (1), 168.22 (3) and 168.28 (1) (a); to amend 168.125, 168.21 (4), 168.21 (5), 168.22 (title), 168.22 (1), 168.22 (2), 168.22 (4) (intro.), 168.23 (1), 168.23 (2), 168.23 (3), 168.23 (4), 168.23 (5) (a), 168.23 (5) (b), 168.28 (title), 168.28 (1) (b) and 168.28 (2); and to create 168.06 (4), 168.21 (1g), 168.21 (2m), 168.21 (5d), (5h), (5p) and (5t), 168.21 (6m), 168.22 (3) (a), (b), (c) and (d), 168.22 (6), 168.23 (1g), 168.25 (1m), 168.255, 168.28 (1) (a) 2. and 168.28 (1) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: petroleum products, storage of dangerous substances, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

Important Actions (newest first)

