AB803 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to repeal 701.0110 (1) (a), (b) and (c), 701.0405 (1) and 701.0418; to renumber 701.0304, 701.0305 (1), 701.0305 (2), 701.0305 (3), 701.0602 (3) (b) 1., 701.0602 (3) (b) 2. and 701.0802 (5); to renumber and amend 701.0103 (24), 701.0110 (1) (intro.), 701.0302, 711.04 (1) and 766.58 (13) (b); to consolidate, renumber and amend 701.0602 (3) (intro.), (a) and (b) (intro.); to amend 30.541 (3) (d) 1. a., 101.9211 (4) (a) 1., 342.17 (4) (a) 1., 700.16 (1) (c), 700.27 (1) (d), 701.0103 (4), 701.0103 (9), 701.0103 (18), 701.0103 (21) (intro.), 701.0103 (23), 701.0103 (27), 701.0103 (30), 701.0109 (title), 701.0109 (3), 701.0110 (2), 701.0110 (3), 701.0111 (4), 701.0111 (5) (d), 701.0111 (6), 701.0203 (1), 701.0302 (title), 701.0303 (4), 701.0303 (5), 701.0303 (6) (intro.), 701.0303 (6) (a), 701.0303 (6) (b), 701.0303 (6) (c), 701.0303 (6) (d), 701.0402 (1) (e), 701.0408, 701.0410 (2), 701.0410 (3), 701.0411 (1), 701.0411 (2) (a), 701.0411 (2) (b), 701.0411 (7), 701.0414 (4), 701.0415, 701.0416, 701.0505 (1) (a) 2., 701.0505 (2) (e) 3., 701.0602 (1), 701.0602 (4), 701.0702 (3), 701.0706 (2) (c), 701.0706 (2) (d), 701.0707 (2), 701.0813 (1), (2) (d) and (3) (a) (intro.), 701.0813 (2) (a), 701.0813 (3) (b), 701.0813 (5), 701.0817 (3) (b), 701.1005 (1), 701.1005 (2), 701.1009 (2), 701.1105 (1) (b), 701.1136 (1), 711.04 (2), 711.05 (2) (b), 711.06 (2) (intro.), 711.06 (2) (b), 711.07 (3) (b), 711.13, 766.01 (9) (a), 766.31 (7) (b), 766.58 (13) (c), 766.59 (1), 766.63 (1), 851.21 (2) (e), 854.13 (1) (c), 856.29, 859.02 (3) and 865.08 (6); to repeal and recreate 701.0103 (21) (a) and (b), 701.0508, 701.0818 (2) (b) 2. h. and chapter 702; and to create 701.0102 (12m), 701.0103 (1m), 701.0103 (1n), 701.0103 (3) (c), 701.0103 (3m), 701.0103 (3r), 701.0103 (3u), 701.0103 (3x), 701.0103 (5g), 701.0103 (5w), 701.0103 (11p), 701.0103 (15m), 701.0103 (19m), 701.0103 (19r), 701.0103 (19v), 701.0103 (21m), 701.0103 (23m), 701.0109 (5), 701.0111 (5) (m), 701.0111 (7), 701.0113, 701.0201 (3) (km), 701.0201 (4), 701.0302 (1), 701.0303 (6) (e), 701.0304 (2), 701.0306, 701.0307 (title), 701.0308, 701.0401 (5m), 701.0411 (1m), 701.0411 (2) (intro.), 701.0509, 701.0605, 701.0704 (1) (g), 701.0802 (5) (b), 701.0802 (9), 701.0813 (3) (c), 701.0813 (6) and (7), 701.0815 (3), 701.0816 (29), 701.0816 (30), subchapter XIII of chapter 701 [precedes 701.1301], 711.03 (4m), 711.04 (1) (b), 711.04 (1) (c), 711.04 (1) (d), 766.01 (9) (e), 766.01 (9) (f), 766.31 (7) (g), 766.58 (7) (c), 766.58 (13) (b) 2. and 3., 766.625, 766.70 (3) (dm), 814.66 (1) (o) and 905.03 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: trust administration, the Uniform Powers of Appointment Act, the Uniform Trust Decanting Act, disclosure of certain digital property, and the classification of certain digital property as individual property for purposes of determining marital property. (FE)

AB803 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2023-12-08

