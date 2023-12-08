Arhaus Introduces Showroom in Palm Desert, California

The premium home retailer opens at The Gardens on El Paseo, with expansion to come

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new showroom in Palm Desert, California. Situated within The Gardens on El Paseo in the heart of Coachella Valley near Palm Springs, Arhaus offers 5,996 square-feet of top-tier furniture and décor, with expansion plans to total 12,137 square feet in the coming year. Blending seamlessly into the center’s vibrant lifestyle offerings, this is Arhaus’ ninth showroom in California alongside locations in Canoga Park, Los Gatos, San Diego, Torrance, Thousand Oaks and Walnut Creek, as well as Arhaus Studio locations in Burlingame and Carmel.



Our Palm Desert location offers complimentary design services to our clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the showroom opening, Arhaus will donate $10,000 to American Forests, the oldest nonprofit conservation organization in the country focused on creating healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. As a brand founded on sustainable beliefs, and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus is honored to continue supporting American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Palm Desert showroom opens today, Friday, December 8, at The Gardens at El Paseo located at 73545 El Paseo, Space E-1502, Palm Desert, California, 92260.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About . To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

